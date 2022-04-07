Blinken discusses Ukraine situation with Jaishankar ahead of 2+2 dialogue

Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine.

US State Department statement said both agreed to remain closely coordinated on developments and looked forward to meeting again soon.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine. They agreed to remain closely coordinated on developments and looked forward to meeting again soon," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.



Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar earlier said that they discussed the latest developments pertaining to Ukraine.

"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted.

India and United States are scheduled to hold a 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines. (ANI)

