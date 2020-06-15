BNM chief slams China for its imperialist ambitions in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], June 15 (ANI): Chairman of Baloch National Movement (BNM), Khalil Baloch, has said in a statement that the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is part of China's global Belt and Road project under which Beijing is working in Balochistan to achieve its strategic goals.

"CPEC project has been portrayed as an economic project by Pakistani parliamentary parties, including the National Party, who have secured financial incentives by supporting Pakistan and China. The National Party has fully supported the federal government of Pakistan in negotiating to sell Balochistan to China under Nawaz Sharif's government. Today, the time has proved that Pakistan has mortgaged most of Balochistan, including Gwadar to China in order to maintain its occupation and crush the Baloch independence movement." said Khalil Baloch.

He added, "This is an enigma of our national survival and the conspiracies are exposed to separate the Baloch coast from us in the coming years."

Khalil Baloch said since the day the Baloch leadership has continuously notified the world that China is rapidly building a naval base on the Baloch coast and in the future, Jwani and Gwadar will be important bases of the Chinese navy.

"Sadly, the world powers have either ignored the Baloch national voice or they have compromised with China for their short-term economic interests," he further said.

The CPEC project will have far-reaching political and military consequences for the region and its impact will be the same for all other countries in the region, including Balochistan.

"Today, China is swiftly shifting the balance of power in the region. This is not only a catastrophic move for Balochistan but other countries in the region will not be spared of its effects. India will be directly affected by Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean and Chinese military presence near the Strait of Hormuz could lead to war in the region," said the Baloch nationalist leader.

He said that China is gaining ground in Balochistan and becoming a new colonial power in the region.

"Thousands of Chinese are already in different areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar and Saindak to complete the CPEC and Saindak projects," he said.

"The Forbes journal has revealed Chinese military compound in Gwadar by affirming our position that, China is strengthening its military bases at an important strategic location like Gwadar under the shadow of economic projects. Several large military bases are being built. In future, the Chinese invasion of the entire Baloch coast will be the most significant concern for the Baloch national existence and identity after the occupation of Pakistan," he said.

Khalil Baloch said that the Baloch have suffered immensely from the resistance against the 'imperialist' CPEC project.

"Many villages have been destroyed and Pakistan army has done aerial bombardment on the route of the CPEC project. Thousands of families are forced to migrate and live in different areas. Many people have been killed and detained in torture cells. These brutalities are continued on a daily basis in Balochistan," he said in a statement.

Khalil Baloch said that the world powers should realise that the Chinese expansionist ambitions and military presence in Balochistan will not only affect the Baloch, rather, it will affect the countries of the region, including India, in particular, and across the world.

"Chinese imperialist ambitions are not limited to Balochistan, but the Belt and Road Initiative is a global project that has apparently divided the world. An important part of the Belt and Road Initiative consists of Gwadar port and CPEC. Balochistan will continue to resist all imperialist plans, including CPEC," he stated.

"Balochistan has paid a huge price by opposing these projects and we will not hesitate to defend our land in the future. But this war must be fought by the entire civilised world, including the countries of the region. We have made it clear multiple times that the Baloch are willing to unite with any power in line with their national interests against China's imperialist ambitions," added the Baloch leader.

He said, "We believe that further silence will bring destruction to the entire region, including Balochistan." (ANI)

