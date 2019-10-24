Boeing 737 MAX's design, oversight faulted in Lion Air Crash: Indonesian investigators

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 24 (ANI): Indonesian investigators on Wednesday said that the poor regulatory oversight and the design of Boeing's 737 MAX contributed to the fatal crash of Lion Air Flight 610 that claimed the lives of 189 people.

The families of victims were provided with the summary of their final report on the crash, which states that faulty "assumptions" were made during the design and certification of the 737 MAX about how pilots would respond to malfunctions by the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), reported CNN.

MCAS lower the nose of the plane when it receives information that the aircraft is flying too slowly or steeply, and at risk of stalling. Investigators said that the system was vulnerable because it relied on a single angle of attack (AOA) sensor.

Boeing has declined to comment on the report. "As the report hasn't been officially released by the investigative authorities, it is premature for us to comment on its contents," a company spokesperson said.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March following the two crashes that claimed the lives of 346 people. (ANI)