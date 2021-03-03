Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills police officer

Helmand [Afghanistan], March 3 (ANI): One police officer was killed, and a person was wounded in an explosion that targeted a vehicle in Helmand province on Wednesday, TOLO News reported citing sources.

An Improvised explosive device (IED) hit the police officer's private vehicle in PD3 of Lashkargah city, capital of the province, sources said.

"A car mechanic was also with the police officer inside his vehicle and was wounded in the blast," the source said.



No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to TOLO News data, 270 civilians and security force members were killed and 173 more were wounded in various security incidents across the country in February.

It further revealed that 166 security incidents, including magnetic IED blasts, roadside bomb blasts, targeted attacks and Taliban offensives, occurred in Afghanistan in February.

However, in January, TOLO News findings indicated that 271 people were killed, and 347 others were wounded in Afghanistan.

According to the data, most of the security incidents were due to magnetic IED blasts and targeted attacks in major cities of Afghanistan, including Kabul, Nangarhar, Herat, Kandahar and Faryab. (ANI)

