Bomb blast injures 3, including 2 policemen, in Quetta

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 26 (ANI): At least three people, two policemen and one passerby, were received severe injuries as a low-intensity bomb explosion hit Quetta, capital of the provincial city of Balochistan, on late Wednesday night.

Police officials told ARY News that miscreants attempted to target a police patrolling vehicle near the Eastern Bypass.

The bomb was planted on a motorcycle, the police said.

The wounded persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the whole area and commenced a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Law enforcement officials had also called the bomb disposal squad (BDS) to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

One person had lost a life and around 12 injured in a blast that ripped through Tuk Tuk shoe market near mission road in Quetta on August 6. (ANI)

