Bomb blast kills provincial council deputy chief in central Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A bomb went off in the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor province on Tuesday, leaving a senior member of the provincial council dead and another one injured, governor spokesman Arif Aber said, hours after a similar attack killed the deputy governor of Kabul and his secretary.



According to Aber, an improvised explosive device killed Abdul Rahman Atshan, the deputy head of the provincial council, and wounded another council member, Abdul Rahim Rezazada.

Sources say that the bomb hit the car carrying the two officials at around 1 p.m. (8:30 GMT). The video of the incident shows that the vehicle was engulfed by fire after the blast.

No terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which came hours after the deputy governor of the eastern Kabul province and his secretary had been killed in a bomb blast. The Afghan presidential palace has blamed the Taliban for the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

