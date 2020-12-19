Bomb targeting local leader in Northern Afghanistan injures child

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 19 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion occurred on Saturday in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province targeting a regional leader and leaving a child injured, police said.

"Today afternoon, a bomb exploded on the vehicle of Dawlat Abad district chief Mohammad Usaf, a child was injured," Balkh police spokesman Adil Shah Adil said in a statement.



The explosion did not harm Usaf himself or result in any casualties, as per the statement.

No comments have been issued by the Taliban as of yet.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit. (ANI/Sputnik)

