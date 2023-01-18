Book of Bihari Literature edited by poet-diplomat Abhay K receives KLF Book Award

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Book of Bihari Literature edited by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K and published by Harper Collins India has received The Kalinga Literary Festival Book Awards 2022. In the KLF Lifestyle/ Biography/ Environment & Emerging Trend Book Award - Category.

It is based on the merits of nominated books and their own picks after many rounds of processes, the book was selected by an acclaimed jury composed of eminent scholars. Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) 2022 is the flagship annual program and will be scheduled on February 24 to 26 this year in Bhubaneswar, where the award ceremony will be held.



The Book of Bihari Literature is a vibrant collection of writings poems, essays, stories that have flowed from the pens of the great poets, thinkers and writers across millennia, who were born or lived in what is modern-day Bihar. This book is made accessible to English-speaking readers, the bounty of Bihari literature, and brings to the fore works in neglected languages by ancient philosophers and celebrated contemporary authors alike.

Abhay K is the author of a dozen poetry books including Celestial, Stray Poems, Monsoon, The Magic of Madagascar and The Alphabets of Latin America. He is also the editor of The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems, Capitals, New Brazilian Poems and The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems.

His poems have appeared in over a hundred literary magazines, including the Poetry Salzburg Review and Asia Literary Review. His 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 150 languages. He received the SAARC Literary Award (2013) and was invited to record his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington in 2018. His translations of Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara from the Sanskrit won him the KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award (2020-21). (ANI)

