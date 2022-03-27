Books on studies, practice of Xi's economic thought published in China

Beijing [China], March 27 (ANI): Two books on the studies and the practice of Chinese President Xi Jinping's economic thought have been published in the country, according to local media.

These books were published for nationwide distribution by the publishing house of Economic Daily, Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

One of the books is an anthology of theoretical articles of domestic and foreign experts released by the paper in 2021 to elaborate on Xi's economic thought.

The other collects the paper's in-depth research reports last year on the implementation of the economic thought across China.

The articles and reports present the theoretical value and practical power of Xi's economic thought and have received wide attention of people from all walks of life, as per the Xinhua.



Earlier in February, an article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics has stressed strengthening the legislations in key areas including national sovereignty and security, innovation, digital economy and artificial intelligence.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) flagship magazine "Qiushi" has carried an article titled "Socialist Rule of Law with Chinese Characteristics", authored by the President also talks about strengthening legislations in areas public health, bio-security, ecological civilization, risk prevention, big data and cloud computing.

Xinhua News Agency had reported that the article will be published on February 16.

"The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Wednesday in this year's fourth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee," it reported.

The article also called for further improving foreign-related laws and regulations on countering sanctions, interference and "long-arm jurisdiction," as well as strengthened study and publicity of theories on the rule of law, it added. (ANI)

