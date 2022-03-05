Boy gunned down by Taliban at checkpost in eastern Afghanistan

Kunar [Afghanistan], March 5 (ANI): A boy was gunned down at a checkpost in the Shigal district of eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

Yaseen, a local resident in his 20's was gunned down and another one wounded by Taliban affiliates in the Shigal district of eastern Kunar province.

According to the local residents, the outside mirror of Yaseen's car mistakenly hit the Taliban affiliate at a checkpost and in retaliation, Yaseen was gunned by the very Taliban affiliate at the checkpost, reported Khaama Press.



Yaseen was hanging out with his friends after celebrating his brother's wedding when the incident took place. Following this incident on Thursday, Yaseen succumbed to his wounds while the other is still in a hospital in the neighbouring Nangarhar province.

The family members of the slain Yaseen asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to do justice and punish the perpetrators, reported the news agency.

The local officials of the Kunar province said that they have arrested the culprits. They pledged that justice will be served by holding the culprits accountable for the crime they committed.

There is nothing new in this killing, as the Taliban have shot over five people in different provinces in the past six months. (ANI)

