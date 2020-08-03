Boycott Chinese products campaign continues in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Traders in capital New Delhi continue to hold protest against the Chinese products and an awareness march was carried out asking people to buy local products.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, a rally was held in Sarojani Nagar market in South Delhi where traders shouted slogans to boycott Chinese products in the wake of June 15 Galwan face-off that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.



Boycott China is a nationwide campaign to show solidarity with Indian border forces and condemn Chinese aggression.

India and China are holding military-level talks to discuss the disengagement along the contested areas of Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. However, the traders in India are expressing anger over the Chinese aggression and demanding ban of Chinese products in the country.

India recently banned 59 Chinese apps and has taken the war into cyberspace and several infrastructure projects that Chinese companies are currently implementing are in danger of being abandoned. (ANI)

