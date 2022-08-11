Brahmakumaris present Rakhi to Indian envoy in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 11 (ANI): Signifying the eternal bond between India and Sri Lanka, Brahmakumaris on Thursday tied the sacred Rakhi thread on the wrist of Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay and other officials of the mission.

"Brahmakumaris tied #Rakhi to High Commissioner and other officials of the High Commission, signifying the eternal bond between #India and #SriLanka," the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted.

India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted.



Interestingly, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, PM Modi's Pakistani 'Rakhi sister' Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent the sacred Rakhi thread and wished him for the 2024 general election.

Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers' wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been suffering a diesel shortage since February, which led to hours of daily power cuts. At present, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, has always come forward to help the debt-ridden island country. Recently, India has extended 8 Lines of Credit (LOCs) to Sri Lanka amounting to USD 1,850.64 million in the past 10 years.

"Government of India has extended 8 Lines of Credit (LOCs) to Sri Lanka amounting to USD 1,850.64 million in sectors including railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertilizers in the past 10 years," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a written reply to question put by DMK Lok Sabha MP S Ramalingam.

Sri Lanka's recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while people are deprived of basic amenities as well. (ANI)

