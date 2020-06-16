Brazil coronavirus count climbs to 888,271

Brasilia [Brazil], June 16 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil registered 20,647 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, up from 17,110 a day ago, with the country's overall tally climbed up to 888,271, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 627 over the given period and reached 43,959. On Monday, Brazil reported 612 deaths.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 mortality rate is 4.9 percent.

Brazil has registered more coronavirus cases and related deaths than any other country except the United States, which registered over 2.1 million cases and more than 116,000 deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)

