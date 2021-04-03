Brazil records 70,238 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Brasilia [Brazil], April 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil recorded 70,238 new COVID-19 infections and 2,922 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 12,910,082 and death toll to 328,206 respectively, the Health Ministry said on Friday.



The South American country is currently one of the global epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the world's second-worst outbreak in terms of both deaths and infections, only after the United States.

In Rio de Janeiro, the second-most populous city in the country after Sao Paulo, which is also under quarantine, Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Friday that in-person classes will resume on Monday, but the ban on the opening of non-essential businesses, bars and restaurants will be extended until April 9.

Brazil started its vaccination process on Jan. 17 and has so far inoculated 18,584,301 people with at least one dose, while 5,223,544 have received both doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

