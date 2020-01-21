Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to begin 4-day visit to India from Jan 24

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will pay a four-day visit to India from January 24 to attend the Republic Day Parade as the Chief Guest, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers, including Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Fraga Araujo, Minister Chief of Staff Jose Vicente Santini; Agriculture and Lifestock Minister Tereza Cristina Correa da Costa Dias; Mines and Energy Minister Admiral Bento Costa Lima Leite de Alburquerque Junior; Science, Technology, Communications and Innovation Minister Macros Cesar Pontes.

Other ministers who are part of the delegation include Minister Chief of the Secretariat of Government General Luiz Eduardo Ramos Baptista Pereira; Minister Chief of Institutional Security Office General Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Pereira; Vice Minister for Foreign Trade and International Affairs Macros Prado Troyja; Vice Minister for the Investment Partnership Program Martha Seillier; and Vice Minister of Defence products (Ministry of Defense) Marcos Rosas Degaut.

President of Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brazil) Rear Admiral Sergio Ricardo Segovia Barbosa will also be part of the delegation.

This is the first state visit by Bolsonaro to India. The last Presidential visit from Brazil was by President Michel Temer in October 2016 on the sidelines of the VIII BRICS Summit in Goa.



During the visit, Bolsonaro will meet President Ram Nath Kovind -- who will host a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in his honor -- and hold talks with PM Modi. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on President Bolsonaro.

On 27 January, Bolsonaro will address Indian and Brazilian Business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum. This visit is expected to further enhance and strengthen the multi-faceted ties between India-Brazil.

India-Brazil relations are based on a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to foster the economic growth of both countries.

"Bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2006, heralding a new phase in India-Brazil relations. The relations are strong not only at the bilateral level but also at plurilateral fora such as BRICS, IBSA, G-20 and in multilateral bodies particularly the UN," the MEA said in a statement. (ANI)

