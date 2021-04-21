Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 14 million

Brasilia [Brazil], April 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil reported 69,381 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 14,043,076.



The health ministry said that 3,321 more deaths were registered, raising national death toll to 378,003.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and has the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India. Since March, it has reported the highest average daily death tolls worldwide.

Faced with a new wave of infections that began in February, Brazilian states and cities have reimposed lockdowns and declared nighttime curfews. (ANI/Xinhua)

