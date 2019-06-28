BRICS leaders at the informal meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit
BRICS leaders at the informal meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit

BRICS leaders call for bridging global imbalances, financial stability

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:13 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): BRICS leaders on Friday stressed the importance of a favourable global economic environment for sustained growth of international trade, saying the world economic growth appears to be stabilising and is projected to pick up moderately later this year.
"However, the strengthening of growth remains highly uncertain, with rising trade and geopolitical tensions, commodity price volatility, inequality and insufficient inclusive growth, and tighter financial conditions adding to the risk," said a joint statement issued after the informal meeting of BRICS nations on the sidelines of G-20 Summit.
"Global imbalances remain large and persistent and require thorough monitoring and timely policy responses. We further stress the importance of a favourable global economic environment for sustained growth of international trade."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the meeting to exchange ideas.
They called for open markets, stronger economic resilience and financial stability besides well-designed and coordinated macroeconomic policies. The BRICS leaders also called for structural reforms, adequate investment in human capital reduction in poverty levels and inequality.
The joint statement said the leaders called for effective competition to promote investment and innovation; open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environments; cooperation in public-private partnerships (PPP); and infrastructure financing and development.
"International and domestic measures in these areas and others will contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic growth. We call for greater participation of developing countries in the global value chains. We recognise the importance of the interface between trade and the digital economy. We also affirm the role of data for development."
The leaders said the World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism is an indispensable pillar of the multilateral trading system and the appellate body is essential for the proper and effective functioning of the organisation.
"We remain committed to the preservation of a functioning two-stage binding adjudication system for disputes in the WTO. Recalling the urgency of solving the impasse in the appointment of members of the WTO Appellate Body, we urge that the appellate body selection process be initiated immediately."
The BRICS leaders said corruption, including illicit money and financial flows, and ill-gotten wealth stashed in foreign jurisdictions, is a global challenge which may impact negatively on economic growth and sustainable development.
"We will strive to coordinate our approach and encourage a stronger global commitment in this regard. We also recognise the need to strengthen cooperation, subject to domestic legal systems, in anti-corruption law enforcement, extradition of fugitives, economic and corruption offenders, and in recovering stolen assets."
They added: "We reaffirm our commitment to support international cooperation in combating illicit financial flows, including cooperation within the Financial Actions Task Force (FATF), the World Customs Organisation and other relevant multilateral mechanisms."
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:36 IST

Modi meets MBS, Moon Jae-in on margins of G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on various issues like investment, energy security, and counter-terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:02 IST

Day after denouncing 'unacceptable' Indian tariffs, Trump...

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): A day after urging India to withdraw the "unacceptable" tariff imposed on American goods, United States President Donald Trump on Friday maintained a soft stance and agreed to resolve trade issues through talks in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the si

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:24 IST

In Osaka, Modi says terrorism the 'biggest threat' to humanity

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that terrorism is the "biggest threat" to humanity, and urged BRICS member countries to contribute in ending all mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 08:56 IST

S-400 not discussed by Modi, Trump, says FS Gokhale

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held a "very productive and open discussion" on a range of issues including trade, tensions with Iran, and 5G technology, but did not touch upon the S-400 missile deal in their bilateral meeting, Ind

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 07:28 IST

Iran, 5G, defence top agendas in Modi's bilateral meeting with...

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): The situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran, 5G technology, defence ties will be among a host of issues on the table during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Osaka on the sidelines of the

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 07:01 IST

Modi holds trilateral meeting with Trump, Abe in Osaka

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of 14th G20 Summit.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 06:29 IST

Trump meets Abe at G20 amid controversy over Japan-US security alliance

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): President Donald Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 summit here on Friday, a day after the United States President appeared to reignite a controversy over an earlier report that he was considering the possibility of terminating the po

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 05:36 IST

INS Kochi enters Port Victoria in Seychelles for Operational Turnaround

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): INS Kochi, an indigenous stealth Destroyer, operating in Southern Indian Ocean Region, entered the port of Victoria here on Thursday for an Operational Turnaround.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 05:04 IST

19 illegal miners killed in Congo mine collapse

Kinshasa [DR Congo], June 28 (ANI): At least 19 illegal artisanal miners were killed on Thursday after part of a copper and cobalt mine owned by Swiss-based mining giant Glencore collapsed in southern Congo.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:35 IST

Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to new state charges in NY Supreme Court

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Paul J. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, on Thursday pleaded not guilty in the New York Supreme Court to state fraud charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office, the third criminal case he has faced in recent years. Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:20 IST

IMF to approve bailout package for Pak; Fitch says it would...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to hold its meeting in Washington on July 3 to consider three-year 'extended fund facility' of USD six billion for Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:06 IST

Despite recurring angina, cardiologist not allowed to visit...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of imprisoned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday claimed that authorities in Kot Lakhapat jail in Lahore did not allow her father to meet his cardiologist "despite suffering recurring angina or heart ailments."

Read More
iocl