BRICS sherpas discuss counter-terrorism, digital health, traditional medicine

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The sherpas of five BRICS countries on Thursday held "productive discussions" on Indian priorities on issues such as counter-terrorism, agriculture, science, and traditional medicine, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The discussion took place on the second day of the three-day BRICS Sherpas' meeting. BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

India kicked off its BRICS Chairship with the inaugural three-day-long Sherpas' meeting on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: "Day 2 of the BRICS Sherpas' meeting. BRICS Sherpas held productive discussions on Indian priorities on issues such as Counter-Terrorism, Agriculture, Science, Technology and Innovation and Digital Health and Traditional Medicine."

"Vice President of BRICS New Development Bank, Anil Kishore, spoke of the Bank's plan of action for the year ahead. India looks forward to the fruitful conclusion of the meeting tomorrow," he further tweeted.

On February 19, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched India's BRICS 2021 website at the BRICS Secretariat at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. (ANI)