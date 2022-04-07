Briefing was excellent, learnt a lot about system: Vietnam envoy after BJP HQ visit

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau after meeting BJP President JP Nadda at party headquarters on Wednesday said the briefing was excellent and learned a lot about the system.

"The briefing was excellent. We learned a lot about the system, we love it," Chau told ANI here.

As part of the 'To Know BJP' exercise, which is being initiated on the party's 42nd foundation day, BJP's national president JP Nadda interacted with ambassadors and high commissioners from 13 countries at the party headquarters earlier today.

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda today interacted with 13 Heads of Missions at BJP headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/iQRyYQI7MD — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022



Envoys of 13 counties included France, Romania, Bangladesh, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Norway and European Union.

Nadda's meeting with foreign envoys on BJP's foundation day comes soon after the visit of Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to the party headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The meeting lasted for nearly two hours at the party office. (ANI)