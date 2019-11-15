Britain envoy congratulates India for improving its rank in ease of doing business

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith on Friday congratulated India for improving its rank in ease of doing business.

"I congratulate India for improving its rank in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). The UK was the first to partner with India in Ease of Doing Business with an MoU signed in 2016,"

India has jumped 14 positions to be ranked 63rd among 190 countries in the World Bank's ease of doing business 2020 survey.

According to the report issued by World Bank October 24, India appeared among the top 10 improvers for the third time in a row. The Bank lauded New Delhi for a "remarkable reform effort".

"In economies on the list of 10 top improvers, leaders of India and China adopted the Doing Business indicators as a core component of their reform strategies," said the World Bank.

It had also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign which focused on attracting foreign investment, boosting the private sector, manufacturing in particular, and enhancing the country's overall competitiveness.

Last year, India was ranked 77th. In six years of the Modi government, India's ranking improved 79 places from 142nd in 2014 to 63th in 2019, a record for a major economy. (ANI)

