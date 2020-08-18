British Airways to operate 5 flights every week with their Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft: DIAL

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has said that the British Airways will be operating five flights every week with their Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft as part of the Indian government's air bubble programme.

"Glad to share that @british_airways have commenced flights from 16th August between @HeathrowAirport and #DelhiAirport under the #AirBubble programme. The airlines will operate 5 flights every week with their @Boeing #Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft," DIAL tweeted.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India guidelines, Indian flyers holding any kind of valid visa under the 'Air Bubbles' agreement can travel to the UK, the US, Canada and UAE.

Recently, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had confirmed that more air bubbles with other countries are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, India has not allowed entry of all type of visa holders into the country except for those holding essential visa approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

