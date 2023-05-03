British Deputy High Commission hosts celebratory event in Mumbai ahead of King Charles' coronation

Mumbai [Maharashtra], May 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort on May 6, in London, Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India hosted a celebratory event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The guest list comprised senior members of the Tata Group who were principal sponsors of the event, and dignitaries from the State Government, Consuls-General of Commonwealth nations, business leaders, and NGOs.

The British Deputy High Commission in a tweet, said, "We are marking the #Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort with a celebratory event hosted by @alangemmell. Thank you to @TataCompanies for sponsoring & Consuls-General from Commonwealth nations and all our friends from Mumbai for joining us."



Several notable personalities who have previously engaged with King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales including the famous Mumbai Dabbawalas were also a part of the special evening.

Speaking at the once-in-a-generation ceremony, Alan Gemmell, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said, "The Coronation of our new King and Queen will be celebrated across the UK, in 14 Realms around the world and throughout the Commonwealth. Consuls-General from Australia, Canada, and New Zealand joined the Mumbai diplomatic corps and many dear friends of the United Kingdom to mark this very special moment in the life of our Sovereign."

The Coronation on May 6 is a significant cultural event for the United Kingdom with World leaders attending to celebrate the historic ceremony. King Charles II will be crowned King of the UK and 14 other independent Realms of which He is also Head of State. While the day will be rooted in tradition, it will also reflect the modern, multicultural UK. King Charles will use the occasion to promote his passions i.e. youth, community, diversity, and sustainability.

King Charles III has undertaken 10 official visits to India, most recently in November 2019 when he visited New Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate British-India connections with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance. (ANI)

