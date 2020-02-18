British MP Debbie denied entry in New Delhi for acting against India's national interest: Govt sources

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry into India on Monday as her visa was revoked on February 14 for indulging in activities that went against India's national interest, according to government sources.

Abrahams was not allowed entry in Delhi after she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai around 9 a.m.

The sources further said that Abrahams' e-Business visa was revoked on February 14 and she was informed about the revocation on the day itself. The sources added that "revocation and granting of visas is the sovereign right of any country".

"Grant, rejection, revocation of visa / electronic travel authorization is the sovereign right of any country... Her e-Business Visa was revoked on 14 February 2020 on account of her indulging in activities that went against India's national interest. The rejection of the e-Business Visa was intimated to her on 14th February," the sources said.

"Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her travel to India and she was accordingly requested to return. There is no provision of 'visa on arrival' for UK nationals at the airport," the sources added.

Abrahams was issued an e-Business visa on October 7, 2019, valid till 5th October 2020 to attend business meetings.

Moreover, the sources said that e-Business visa cannot be used for visiting "family and friends", as claimed by Debbie.

"In any case, previously issued e-Business visa meant for business meetings, can't be used for visiting "family and friends", as claimed by her. This is not permitted as per the rules and a separate visa request has to be made," the sources further said.

Abrahams has been an outspoken critic of the Indian government's actions on Kashmir. (ANI)

