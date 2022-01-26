British PM Johnson wishes India on 73rd Republic Day, says UK, India tied by decades-old bonds

London [UK], January 26 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has extended his wishes to the people of India on the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.



"The UK and India are tied by bonds that span over decades, through generations and across some of the greatest challenges we have faced," Johnson said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I want to send my best wishes from the UK to the people of India, and to all British Indians, on India's Republic Day," he added.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

