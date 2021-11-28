Brunei logs 44 new COVID-19 cases, total exceed 15,000

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Brunei reported 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 15,036.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the newly recorded cases were local infections.



While the source of six local infections was still under investigation, three new clusters have been detected and three clusters were closed following no new cases in the clusters for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 135.

A total of 14,412 recoveries have been reported, and 525 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei.

Ninety-nine patients have passed away so far in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

