BSF exchanges sweets with Border Guards of Bangladesh on 71st Republic Day

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday exchanged sweets with Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari crossing at Indo-Bangladesh border to celebrate the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

"We have presented sweets to Border Guards of Bangladesh. It is a tradition carried out every year on January 26 to maintain good relations with the neighbor country," said Deputy Commandant of Border Security Force North Bengal Frontier, BL Meena.

On this day, 70 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution. The day is being celebrated around the country with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent separate messages of felicitations to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greeting people of India on the occasion of the country's 71st Republic Day.

According to Bangladesh high commission in India, Prime Minister Hasina, in her message, said India and Bangladesh relations have "become a model" for many countries across the world. While President Hamid hoped that New Delhi and Dhaka's partnership would "ensure greater prosperity" for people of both nations.

"President Hamid recalled that Bangladesh's historical relationship with India since 'our glorious Liberation War in 1971' and hoped that the 'partnership would ensure greater prosperity for our peoples and the partnership would be strengthened in days to come'," said the high commission in a statement.

"Prime Minister Hasina, in her message to Modi, said 'Our bilateral relations have become a model for many countries across the world. Common historic, cultural and civilizational roots have resulted in deepening engagements between our two countries and I am of the view that together we will be able to take this bond of friendship to a greater height'," the statement added. (ANI)

