BSF guards Sona Mosque on Indo-Bangla border

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the India-Bangladesh border looks after the Sona Mosque here which is located within a distance of merely one kilometre from Malda district in West Bengal.

The mosque was built during the reign of Sultan Hussain Shah, between 1493 and 1519, in the memory of his loving wife Sona. The mosque, which has been built in a total area of 45 meters, is a perfect example of the architecture prevalent before the partition of Bengal.

The Archeological Department of Bangladesh has been looking after the medieval structure since the Muslim-majority country achieved freedom in 1971.

Two Bangladeshi soldiers, Captain Mohiyuddin Jahangir and Major Najmul, lost their lives during the 1971 war. In a tribute to the two soldiers, the Bangladesh government constructed a memorial within the premises of the mosque which has now have become a tourist spot.

The BSF jawans posted at the border keep tight vigil and conduct regular frisking of people who pay a visit to the mosque in order to stop any sort of illegal activities and cross border crimes.

People from Malda most often visit this place after furnishing all formalities at the integrated check post of BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). (ANI)