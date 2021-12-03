BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to 10-day self-quarantine

Seoul [South Korea], December 3 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BTS will not be able to attend the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs)' scheduled for the 11th due to the government's 10-day self-quarantine rules for all overseas arrivals.

According to the pop music industry on the 2nd, the government decided to place all overseas arrivals under a 10-day quarantine from the 3rd to prevent the omicron variant.

BTS is currently staying in the US for their LA concert that began on the 27th of last month.

In addition to the concert, they are scheduled to have a performance at the U.S. famous music festival 'Jingle Ball' tour on the 3rd (local time). Therefore, no matter how soon they return home, they should have the 10-day mandatory self-quarantine.

Big Hit Music's staff staying in the US with BTS due to the concert should also have the self-



quarantine.

Regarding this, a music industry source complained, "The government announced the new quarantine rule too suddenly without a grace period."

As BTS should have the 10-day self-quarantine, they will not be able to attend the MAMAs on the

11th. Members may send video messages to MAMAs, but it will be not easy that all seven members gather together after returning home.

MAMAs' organizer Mnet previously said that it was discussing whether BTS will appear at the awards ceremony. Last year, BTS attended MAMAs and won eight awards, including four grand prizes. (ANI/Global Economic)

