Built with Indian assistance, girls' hostel for Nepal Armed Police Force School inaugurated

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 22 (ANI): A girls' hostel building for the Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) School in Kirtipur, Kathmandu, which has been built with Indian assistance, was inaugurated on Sunday.

Dr Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India handed over the building to the school by formally inaugurating it at a ceremony which was attended by Ramesh Maharjan, Mayor of Kirtipur Nagarpalika, Saraswoti Khadka, Deputy Mayor of Kirtipur Nagarpalika, Ramsharan Paudel, Assistant Inspector General, Armed Police Force, Nepal, and others.

Nepal APF School is an academic institution created under the APF Welfare Service Centre of Nepal Armed Police Force. The school was established in 2005. It is located at Champadevi-7 of Kirtipur Municipality in Kathmandu.

The school has over 21 per cent of girls students. The project was implemented by Nepal APF.

"The new infrastructure, constructed with the Indian government's grant assistance of Nepalese Rupee 40.42 million, is a two-storied girls hostel building comprising 32 rooms including dormitory and one room for warden, bathroom, sanitation facilities for girls on each floor and furniture," a statement from the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

"The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students. The Indian government is happy to be associated with the project which compliments the effort of the Nepal government in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," the statement added. (ANI)

