Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000

Sofia [Bulgaria], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 302,480 after 2,541 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Sunday.



The death toll in the country has risen to 11,966 after 34 patients died from COVID-19 in the last day, while the number of recoveries rose by 641 to 234,237, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

At the same time, the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care patients rose to 8,545 and 691 respectively.

Additionally, 3,822 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to only 366,547. (ANI/Xinhua)

