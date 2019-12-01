Bus falls from bridge in Eastern Siberia: 19 dead, 21 injured

Chita [Russia], Dec 1 (ANI): At least 19 people were killed and 21 others injured on Sunday after a passenger bus plunged from a bridge onto an ice-covered river near the Eastern Siberian city of Sretensk here, the regional governor's office said.

According to authorities, the accident killed 19 people, while 21 others received various kinds of injuries, reported Sputnik.

A bus with 43 passengers was travelling from Chita to Sretensk when it veered off the bridge and fell onto the ice of the Kuenga River.

Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Traffic Safety blamed the fatal accident on a front-tire burst.

According to the regional interior affairs department, the 43-year-old driver of the bus died at the scene.

Two medevac helicopters have been sent to the site some 37 miles from Sretensk. A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched. (ANI)

