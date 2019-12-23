CAA is India's domestic policy: Russia

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Russia on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a domestic policy of India on which Moscow does not have to comment.

"This is a domestic policy of India. Russia doesn't have to comment on it. If there are issues, then it should be resolved through dialogue," Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said at a press conference here.

Earlier this month, the Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)