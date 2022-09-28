Cabinet approves India-Bangladesh MoU on withdrawal of water from Kushiyara river

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday has given its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each from common border river Kushiyara, a government press release read.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on September 6, 2022 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, India and Ministry of Water Resources, Bangladesh on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by India and Bangladesh from the common border River Kushiyara during dry season -- November 1 to May 31 for their consumptive water requirement.

This MoU will enable the Government of Assam to withdraw upto 153 cusecs of water from the common stretch of Kushiyara river during the dry season -- November 1 to May 31 for their consumptive water requirement.

A Joint Monitoring Team shall be set up by both countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during the dry season.

Earlier, during the visit of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to India, she expressed hope that the issue of Teesta water sharing with India will also be resolved soon. She highlighted the ties between both the countries and called India the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh, a government press release read.



"The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and we hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water-sharing treaty, would be concluded at an early date," she said in a joint statement with PM Narendra Modi.

The Teesta river dispute is an important point of bilateral talks between India and Bangladesh. Both countries signed an agreement in 2011 to share surface waters at the Farakka Barrage near their mutual border.

Sheikh Hasina appreciated PM Modi's leadership that continues to provide momentum to bilateral relations. "I appreciate Modi ji's visionary leadership that continues to provide added momentum to our bilateral relations. India is the most important & closest neighbour of Bangladesh. India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are known to be a role model for neighbourhood diplomacy," she said.

Hasina visited India for a four-day visit. She held bilateral talks with PM Modi to further strengthen the relationship between both countries. Sheikh Hasina further extended her best wishes as India moves forward to attaining the resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

India and Bangladesh signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) today. (ANI)

