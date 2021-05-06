Cabinet approves India-UK migration and mobility partnership

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and the United Kingdom on migration and mobility partnership.

The MoU is aimed at liberalising issuance of visas promoting mobility of students, researchers and skilled professionals and strengthen cooperation on issues related to irregular migration and human trafficking between the two sides, read an official release.

It would benefit Indian students, academics, and researchers, migrants for professional and economic reasons and those willing to contribute through various projects to the economic development of both countries.



"This MoU can support the innovation ecosystem in both countries by facilitating free flow of talent," the government said.

The Ministry of External Affairs would be closely monitoring the effective implementation of the MoU through Joint Working Group mechanism.

The new migration partnership will see both countries benefit from a new scheme for young Indian and British professionals to live and work in one another's countries, thereby boosting work visas for Indian nationals and enhancing migration cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement will allow thousands of those aged between 18 and 30 years old in India and the UK to work and live in each other's country for up to two years.

"The landmark migration and mobility partnership announced today will create new opportunities for young Indian professionals in the UK whilst also enhancing cooperation to ensure our system supports genuine workers and students," said British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis. (ANI)

