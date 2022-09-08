Cabinet approves MoU on mutual recognition of academic qualifications signed between India, UK, Northern Ireland

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual recognition of academic qualifications, which was signed between India, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland earlier this year.

"The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on 07.09.2022 chaired by PM Narendra Modi granted ex post facto approval for the MoU between India and the government of the UK and Northern Ireland on mutual recognition of academic qualifications signed on 25.04.2022," an official statement said.

The mutual recognition of qualifications between India and the UK aimed to promote academic collaboration and student mobility.



According to the official statement, in 2020, a meeting took place between the Education Ministers of India and the UK where the decision was taken to set up a joint task force for this purpose.

The first meeting was held on February 4, 2021, and subsequently, after detailed deliberations and negotiations, both sides agreed on the draft MoU.

"The MoU aims to facilitate the mutual recognition of educational qualifications, periods of study undertaken, documents related to academic degrees/qualifications and accreditation by educational institutions within the two countries. Professional degrees like Engineering, Medicine, Nursing and Para-Medical Education, Pharmacy, Law, and Architecture are out of the purview of this MoU. It will also facilitate the establishment of Joint/Dual degree courses between Higher Education Institutions, one of our objectives under NEP 2020 for the Intel-nationalization of Education," the statement reads.

This MoU will promote the bilateral exchange of information about the educational structure, programs and standards and increase the mobility of students and professionals between the two countries. It will also encourage other areas of cooperation in the education sector, and the development of study programs as mutually agreed upon by the Parties.

This MoU shall recognize equivalence in accordance with parity with regard to the acceptability of qualifications as approved under the national policy, law, rules and regulations of the two countries. (ANI)

