Cabinet approves MoU with France on renewable energy

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the French Republic in the field of renewable energy to attain the target of 450 GW of installed energy capacity by 2030.

The MoU was signed in January 2021, according to an official release.



The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity. It covers technologies relating to solar, wind, hydrogen and biomass energy.

The agreement calls for the exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel; the exchange of scientific and technological information and data; the organisation of workshops and seminars; the transfer of equipment, know-how and technology; and the development of joint research and technological projects.

The deal will help in the development of technological know-how in the field of renewable energy. (ANI)

