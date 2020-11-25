Cambridge Partnership for Education felicitates Ramesh Pokhriyal for NEP 2020

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was felicitated at an event on Tuesday by Cambridge Partnership for Education, a part of Cambridge University, for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 launched earlier this year.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Pokhriyal said: "I am honoured that Cambridge Partnership for Education, a part of @Cambridge_Uni, lauded the NEP2020 & felicitated me at an event yesterday. The Policy, as guided by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiji, will transform the Indian education system."

"NEP2020 brings much-needed changes in the Indian #education system & the world too is recognising us for the same," he said in another tweet.



The education minister also said that Rod Smith, Managing Director of Global Education at Cambridge University Press had spoken highly of the NEP 2020 at the event, and appreciated the history of the Indian education system, while lauding India's efforts for focusing on expanding issues like curriculum, pedagogy and more.

"At a recent event organised by @AuroSociety & @HDFC_Bank that I attended, Mr. Rod Smith, Managing Director, Global Education at @CambridgeUP spoke highly of our New Education Policy," he tweeted.

"He appreciated the long and illustrious history of Indian education system & lauded our efforts for focusing on expanding issues such as curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment reforms," he said in another tweet.

The new National Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 is set to usher in a slew of changes with the vision of creating an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The policy aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others. (ANI)

