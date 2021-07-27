Campaigning for PoK elections turn ugly as rivals heap insults, peddle anti-semitic language

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 27 (ANI): The election campaign in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) has proved to be the ugliest campaign in recent times with leaders focused on insulting their rivals instead of talking about issues concerning the electorate.

These leaders brought their personal hatred and mutual loathing into the elections arena. They had no qualms about relegating the issues of PoK into the background and highlighting instead what they considered the most damaging aspects of their rivals' politics, Dawn reported.

This significantly reduced the level of elections to the street brawl, cabinet minister's undesirable and sexist remarks were an addendum to the situation when Pakistan Muslim League (N) leaders peddled anti-semitic language to mock their opponents.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party have both pointed to what they call rigging in various forms even though the PPP has bagged a respectable number of seats, Dawn reported.



The PoK elections have once again shown that Pakistan's electoral system is incapable of conducting elections that could be accepted by the people.

The election commission in PoK has failed to enforce transparency and credibility, the police and local administration for failing to secure life and property, and the political parties for not acknowledging the weakness of the system and showing the will and capacity to reform it, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) won 25 of 45 seats in the PoK legislative assembly elections marred by deadly violence.

An Open revolt was witnessed in PoK as thousands of demonstrators hit the streets to protest against the Pakistan army after reports of election manipulation.

Earlier, Prime Minister of PoK Raja Farooq Haider in a statement said: "The assembly elections were nothing but a farce exercise to hoodwink the people." (ANI)

