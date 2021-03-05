Canada approves use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Ottawa [Canada], March 5 (ANI): Canada on Friday announced its approval of the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

It is the fourth vaccine against coronavirus to be approved by Canada, Xinhua reported. Canada has been assessing the Johnson & Johnson shot since November 30 last year.

"After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, the Department has determined that the vaccine meets Canada's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," Health Canada said in a statement Friday.

The approval is expected to provide a significant boost to Canada's vaccine rollout. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is widely seen as one of the easiest to administer because it requires only one dose and can be stored for long periods of time at regular refrigerator temperatures.

Earlier, Canada approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

"Canada is the first country to approve four vaccines," said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's chief medical advisor, at a press conference Friday morning.

It is approved in Canada for use in individuals aged 18 and older. It has ordered 10 million doses from Johnson & Johnson with options for up to 28 million more. Most of those shots are expected to arrive by the end of September this year. (ANI)






