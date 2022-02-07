Canada enters second week of protests over COVID-19 regulations

Ottawa [Canada], February 7 (ANI): With claims of hate-related incidents under investigation and arrests made amid reports of rocks and eggs thrown, Canada on Monday (local time) entered the second week of protests over COVID-19 regulations.

The protest was started by a group of truckers who drove into the heart of Ottawa on January 29 to protest new coronavirus vaccine and testing rules that required truckers entering Canada to either be fully vaccinated or face testing and quarantine requirements. It spread to other major cities across the nation, reported CNN.

Moreover, more than 60 criminal investigations are underway in Ottawa that involves hate crimes, property damage, thefts and mischief, police said, reported CNN.

At least seven arrests were made Sunday and at least 450 citations issued since Saturday morning, the Ottawa Police Service said. Police have responded to more than 650 calls for service in relation to the demonstrations since they began, they said on Sunday.

The city's hate-motivated crime hotline -- established after reports of anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic acts at the COVID-19 protests -- has also got more than 200 calls, according to police, reported CNN.



"We already have a number of hate-related incidents that we're investigating," Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said last week. "We encourage anyone who's been the victim of a hate crime or think they may have been the victim of a hate crime or exposed to hate incidents to contact us."

In Vancouver, several hundred vehicles traveled through the city en route to the demonstration there, Vancouver Police said. Five people were arrested Saturday amid reports of "rocks and eggs being thrown, cars being kicked, and nails being strewn on roadways," police said.

Among them was a 29-year-old US citizen from Washington state who was arrested after officers saw him wearing a balaclava and pulling a wagon full of egg cartons, police said. The man had a knife in a sheath tied to his belt, and two eggs in his jacket pocket, they said, reported CNN.

"Everyone has the right to peacefully assemble and express their views. Today's protests attracted thousands of people who feel passionately about their causes. While most protesters were peaceful, some had to be arrested for violent behavior and unlawful conduct," said police Sgt Steve Addison

In Winnipeg, a demonstration Friday night turned dangerous when a man drove into a crowd, hitting four people, according to the Winnipeg Police Department. The suspect, who was arrested after a brief struggle with law enforcement, faces 11 charges, including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance and failure to stop after an accident, authorities said, reported CNN.

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with about 4 in every 5 Canadians fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

