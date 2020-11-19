Canada's COVID-19 cases rise to 310,350

Ottawa [Canada], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada's COVID-19 cases continue to increase, with the total number hitting 310,350 as of Wednesday evening, according to CTV.

The fatalities in the country also rose, reaching 11,176 on Wednesday.

Both community transmission and outbreaks are contributing to COVID-19 spread in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday.



The country's national-level data indicated daily averages of 4,776 new cases and over 58,400 people being tested daily, with 6.6 percent testing positive since Nov. 6, said the agency.

Despite early successes in the pandemic, Canada faces a worsening situation until a COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out widely and needs to double down on public health measures, said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in an interview with CBC on Wednesday.

As the cumulative number is high and many areas are experiencing accelerated growth, CTV reported on Wednesday that The Canada-U.S. border restriction agreement against non-essential travel is expected to be extended at least for another month to Dec. 21.

Last Friday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said if Canada could not stop the ongoing COVID-19 resurgence in the coming weeks, it will see daily case counts of more than 10,000 by early December. (ANI/Xinhua)

