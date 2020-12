Car bomb attack in southern Afghanistan kills 3 police officers

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): A car bomb explosion targeting a police checkpoint in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar killed three law enforcement officers and injured seven more on Saturday, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told reporters.



"A car bomb exploded near a police checkpoint in southern Kandahar province. Three policemen were killed and seven others injured after a car bomb blast near the police checkpoint in the central area of Arghistan district," Barakzai said.

The police spokesman specified that the blast hit the district's central Sipanzo area. (ANI/Sputnik)