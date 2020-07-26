Car bomb targets Afghan National Army unit in Afghanistan's Helmand

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 26 (ANI): A car bomb targetted an Afghan National Army unit on the outskirts of Lashkargah city, the capital of Helmand province, TOLOnews reported.

"A car bomb targeted an Afghan National Army unit on the outskirts of Lashkargah city. Fighting is ongoing in the area," a security source was quoted as saying.

The source said that there might be casualties due to the ongoing fighting. (ANI)

