Cargo vessel sinks off Japan's coast, 13 missing

Aomori [Japan], Mar 01 (Sputnik/ANI): A cargo vessel Guoxing-1 sank on Saturday off the coast of Japan's Aomori prefecture after a collision with a fishing vessel, media reported.

The incident took place at around 10:20 p.m. local time (13:20 GMT), Kyodo news agency reported, citing coast guard representatives. After the collision, the fishing vessel was able to return to the port.

All crew members of the cargo ship were foreigners, including citizens of China, Vietnam and the Philippines. While one person was rescued, 13 others were said to be missing. Four patrol boats were sent to the scene. No other details have been provided so far. (Sputnik/ANI)

