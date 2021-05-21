Carnage in Afghanistan continues unabated in wake of US troops withdrawal

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 21 (ANI): Uncertainty reached its peak in the wake of US and NATO troops withdrawal, scheduled to be gone completely by September, violence has been intensified inexorably around Afghanistan.

No one can deny the continuous carnage in Afghanistan. Last week was the most-deadly as over 200 people, among them school pupils were killed, reported Afghanistan Times.

Concern is much higher over possible Taliban overrun the Afghan government in the shortest time. The government officials are also losing temper making contradictory statements that has proffered more possibility of government collapse after foreign troop withdrawal.



Offering full confidence that nothing will happen post-US withdrawal, the government now wishes longer foreign troops presence, reported Afghanistan Times.

The actions and priorities taken in the fight against terrorist groups do not match with the government's eloquence for order and unity. Before assuring to tame insurgents or claim to safeguard Afghanistan, the unity and the national consensus among the Afghan elites are very much important.

What is happening in Faryab at this sensitive moment is a great example of distress and political disunity. It really does not suit the panorama of President Ashraf Ghani to stand against the common enemy strongly and unitedly, reported Afghanistan Times.

The governor's office is taken hostage after President Ghani forces on them a governor that the locals do not accept. In such a distressful time with a worse scenario of cave in, such budge is like chopping off our own leg. A simple question is the need to ignite calamity at such a time when the world is watching doubtfully as already, we are blamed for not being a one united nation, asked Afghanistan Times.

There is a need to stop unilateral decisions, especially in perceptive appointments. Since Afghanistan is in the episode of peace making, all sides must bear in mind that nearly 2,000 Afghans were killed just in the first three months of the year. (ANI)

