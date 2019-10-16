Carrie Lam leaves after her annual policy address was cancelled due to protests by pro-democracy lawmakers at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Carrie Lam aborts policy speech as Hong Kong lawmakers disrupt session

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:32 IST

Hong Kong, Oct 16 (ANI): Moments after Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam began to deliver a speech outlining policy ideas to deal with the ongoing crisis on Wednesday, pro-democracy lawmakers forced her to stop the address to the Legislative Council.

As Lam was about to deliver the speech, the lawmakers played recordings of high-pitched screams and the firing of tear gas. As they continued jeering, the image of a central protest movement slogan "Five demands, not one less!" appeared on the stage. In addition, they clamoured for her resignation, reported The New York Times.

Though Lam retreated after two failed attempts, she later delivered the speech by video from a protected location.

"Any acts that advocate Hong Kong's independence and threaten the country's sovereignty, security and development interests will not be tolerated," Lam said in her speech.

Adding that she would work to reclaim private land to build more public housing, Lam used her speech to announce a series of measures aimed at tackling long-held economic grievances in Hong Kong, including rising inequality and the high cost of living.

However, she didn't address the political demands of the protesters such as an investigation of the police's use of force and a call for free elections.

Lam has been under pressure from the Chinese government to put an end to the ongoing violent unrest in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 and enjoys a special administrative status, has seen a wave of demonstrations that were initially organised in protest against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law.

After the controversial extradition bill, which would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, was withdrawn, more demonstrations were organised with protesters unleashing additional demands. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:40 IST

