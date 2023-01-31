Casio celebrates 40-year anniversary of G-Shock watches.

Tokyo [Japan], January 30 (ANI): Japanese giant CASIO recently celebrated the 40-year anniversary of one of its bestselling and celebrated G-Shock watches at Roppongi in Tokyo city. This was the celebration of the history and success of the firm as well as the product. The watch is artistic as well as sporty.

The G-Shock watch was developed in 1983, keeping in mind the concept of "absolute toughness'.

"We define "Toughness" as a core element of the G-Shock brand and hope that the product continues to evolve in function, material, and design. The model MR-G has also been developed on the same concept as G-Shock and has been redesigned accordingly, said Shigenori Itou, an official at Casio.

Another official, Yousuke Kanei stated, "MT-G and MR-G are produced, inheriting characteristics of G-Shock durability, water resistance, and shock absorption. They are a fusion of Japanese craftsmen's skill and CASIO's technology."



The father of G-Shock, Kikuo Ibe narrates how he invested in the watch 40 years ago.

"During the high school entrance ceremony, my father brought a watch for me. But, I dropped it and broke. I decided to invent a tough watch. It was the beginning of my research. I recognize that a tough, thick, and big watch is the opposite of the trend. So, I started experimenting at a hidden place. I started my work at a toilet on the 3rd floor of the technical center. I did my experiments by dropping it from a height," said Casio official, Kikuo Ibe.

"CASIO has been enormous data of G-Shock resistance. Let AI absorb this data. Future researchers will continue their research on G-shock. It will be supported by the veterans who have worked to develop G-shock," the official added.

Later, Kikuo also started its research for a touch watch for the sky and underwater. The evolution of G-Shock continues. Ibe's dream is to develop G-shock that is available to work in the space environment.

The G-Shock model was developed by keeping in mind the need of customers and constantly dodging all challenges in the industry. Casio keeps this spirit alive. (ANI)

