Representative image
Representative image

Casio holds 'Internship beyond Border'

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:01 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Oct 18 (ANI): Casio Thailand factory in northeast Thailand is the company's production base in Southeast Asia. It produces a scientific calculator and popular watch G-shock, etc.
A welcome ceremony was held for the students from Indonesian vocational schools. During the three-month internship, they will learn technology skills at the factory.
"You will be spending time in Thailand. Maybe you will feel lonely sometimes far from your home, but don't worry as you are now with your family," said Shuji Daiba, a Casio Thailand representative.
This project "Gakuhan" was created by Casio in collaboration with government and educational institutions in different countries.
Casio is accepting students through an internship to help them get an education, learn a skill, and experience different cultures.
Students are greeted in the Thai language and Casio gave them a special notebook to learn technology skills and enhance knowledge.
"Indonesian students will have industrial experience and character, and through our history of education, we will improve our curriculum to be better in industrial culture," said Sulistio Mukti Cahyono, Ministry of Education and Culture, Indonesia.
During the factory tour, students were concentrating on the process of producing high-quality products and quality control.
"Casio, like a calculator manufacturer, works with local education departments and school officials to support education. I hope students will learn not only in terms of academics but also in the factory in the form of education practice. We would like to continue to cooperate with Indonesia's education," Shinji Ota, a Casio representative.
Casio's education support project "Gakuhan" will create excellent human resources and lead to the development of the educational field. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:51 IST

Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says...

Washington [US], Oct 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) spoke to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and claimed that he (Erdogan) very much wanted the ceasefire to work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:12 IST

Afghanistan: Toll in twin blasts inside mosque touches 62

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI): A mosque in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province was rocked by twin blasts on Friday, which claimed the lives of 62 people and left more than 100 people wounded, local media quoted officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:42 IST

China: Xi Jinping inaugurates 7th Military World Games, over 100...

Beijing [China], Oct 18 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday inaugurated the 7th Military World Games here on Friday wherein more than 10,000 military officials from over 100 counties, including India are expected to participate with a record-high 329 events across 27 sports.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:40 IST

Panasonic introduces progressive IoT technology

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 18 (ANI): Panasonic has been making home appliances for a long time that have become necessary for daily life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:41 IST

NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Jessica Meir become first women...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): In a historic first, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir embarked on the first all women spacewalk on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:35 IST

India-Philippines committed to work together to defeat,...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said India and Philippines have been victims of terrorism and both the countries were committed to working together closely to defeat it in all forms and manifestations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:37 IST

India-Philippines sign four agreements during President Kovind's...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 18 (ANI): India and Philippines signed four agreements covering maritime domain, security, tourism, science and technology and culture during the ongoing five-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:26 IST

Afghanistan: 18 killed, 50 injured in twin blasts inside mosque...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI): At least 18 people were killed and 50 others got injured in twin blasts in Nangarhar province on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:07 IST

Pak will be blacklisted if it doesn't act fast, do more to curb...

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): It is "highly probable" that Pakistan will be formally blacklisted by global terror funding and money laundering watchdog FATF if it does not swiftly act against terror funding by February 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:53 IST

Hong Kong protestors march as police ban weekend rally

Hong Kong, Oct 18 (ANI): Over 1,000 protestors took to streets and blocked roads across Hong Kong on Friday after the police banned a large pro-democracy march planned for Sunday against the government's mask ban.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:50 IST

President Xi Jinping to kick start 7th Military World Games in Wuhan

Wuhan [China], Oct 18 (ANI): President Xi Jinping will kick start the 7th Military World Games here on Friday wherein more than 10,000 military officials from over 100 counties, including India are expected to participate with a record-high 329 events across 27 sports.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:10 IST

Pakistan escapes terror blacklisting by FATF, given Feb 2020 deadline

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): In a major development, Pakistan has escaped the terror black list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The global watchdog strongly urged Islamabad to complete its full action plan by February 2020, until which the country will remain on its grey list.

Read More
iocl