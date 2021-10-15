Casio launches trendy unisex watch in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], October 15 (ANI): Casio's popular watch company "G-shock" has released a new watch that incorporates the trends of the times and syncs up with the world trend of "gender-free".

This is a bestselling watch that has made G-shock's name known all over the world. It has changed the early design of the G-shock to a metal-covered timepiece.

Both watches have a different atmosphere from the traditional wild G-shock design. Casio's business strategy is a hit because it manufactures products that match the trends of the times.



"G-shock originally focuses on designs that follow fashion trends. In recent years, it has become a matter of course for men to wear women's clothes and for women to wear men's clothes, just as society calls them "Genderless". In this context, this kind of design was created because I think it would be good to make watches worthwhile, said Ayumi Nakamura, Casio.

Casio's watch is popular all over the world because of its unique design and tough, high-quality products. The total number of quality assessment specifications is 195.

"G-shock was originally designed for men, so it is larger in size, has shock-resistant structure and 20 atmospheric pressure waterproof functions, so the watch becomes larger structurally. When I wanted to have women wear it, I had the hardest time reducing the size. And I wanted to develop it into the size that even Asian women can wear. When we commercialized it, we went on business trips to various global places and developed it while listening to local reactions and stories from experts. We started by suggesting that watches should be suitable for the world's athleisure fashion. We made a 3D dummy and went to China and Singapore and other Asian countries to adjust the size," added Nakamura.

Casio has detailed data of shipping countries. It covers each country's citizen's preferences including male and female, young and adult. Genderless G-shock is satisfactory for everyone all over the world. (ANI)

