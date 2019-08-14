Catholic bishops in Sri Lanka call for independent inquiry into Easter terror attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 14 (ANI): The Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) has urged the government to hold an "independent and impartial" inquiry into the Easter Sunday terror attacks as a matter of utmost urgency.

In a statement signed by 14 bishops, the CBCSL on Tuesday said it has evaluated the situation in the country in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks which resulted in the deaths of more than 250 civilians, including foreigners, and severely injured several hundred, Colombo Page reported.

The statement said the conference is saddened to note that a "fair and impartial" investigation into the terror attacks has not yet taken place. It also appealed to the government that an impartial inquiry be held and the perpetrators brought before the law.

"We observe that several committees have been established and their main focus appears to be to find out those responsible for the serious lapses in security. Even though this effort is useful, we insist that as a matter of justice, the final aim of the inquiries should be to ascertain who the perpetrators are and who aided and abetted in any way in this dastardly acts. Unfortunately, we do not see any positive signs in this direction. The report of the Three Member Presidential Commission is yet to see the light of day," it said.

"The people are waiting to see the results of this inquiry as was promised to them. The government is yet to give an assurance to the people that there is only one set of laws in the country, for everyone is still in fear and there is uncertainty in the minds of the people," it added.

At the same time, the CBCSL appreciated and acknowledged the commitment of the armed forces and the police which made civic life possible amid the gloomy situation.

"Therefore, we urge once again the government and all political leaders of the country to ensure an independent and impartial inquiry as a matter of utmost urgency," it said.

The eight deadly terror bombings had rattled several high-end hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on the morning of April 21 when people were busy celebrating Easter Sunday. More than 250 people had lost their lives in the attacks. (ANI)

